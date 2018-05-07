Watch Celtics’ Marcus Morris Hilariously Gesture ‘3-0’ At Joel Embiid

It’s unlikely Joel Embiid is unaware of how many games his team is down by, but if for some reason he is, Marcus Morris has him covered.

The Philadelphia 76ers trail the Boston Celtics 3-0 in their second-round NBA playoff series and are looking to stave off elimination in Monday’s Game 4.

Embiid already had drawn the ire of the C’s, with the Sixers star getting a little heated with Boston guard Terry Rozier. He then appeared to agitate Morris with a couple minutes left in the third quarter, but Morris didn’t have much patience for Embiid’s trash talking.

Instead, the Celtics forward simply kept reminding Embiid what the series was at.

Well played, Marcus.

Despite Morris’ efforts, the Celtics finished the third trailing 76-65.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images