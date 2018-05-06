Red Sox’s Mitch Moreland Barely Gets Fifth Home Run Of Season Vs. Rangers

Boston Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland has enjoyed plenty of success against Texas Rangers pitching.
And Saturday was no different.
He hit his fifth home run of the season, a two-run shot, that bounced off the glove of Rangers outfielder Shin-Soo Choo before making its way out of Globe Life Park to trim Texas’ lead to 4-3 in the sixth inning.
Click here to watch the home run.
With the homer, Moreland now has 10 hits in his last 19 at-bats with with RBI against the Rangers.
