Watch Mitch Moreland Club Two-Run Homer Off Yankees’ Masahiro Tanaka

Mitch Moreland sure loves hitting home runs.

The Boston Red Sox first baseman put that on full display early in Wednesday’s contest against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

With Boston trailing 1-0 in the second inning and Xander Bogaerts on first base, Moreland took a 2-0 sinker from Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka into the Yankees’ bullpen to put Boston ahead.

Moreland hasn’t been an everyday player this season, however that homer marked his sixth of the campaign. And with each passing at-bat, the 32-year-old keeps making a case to keep his bat in the lineup.

