Watch Mookie Betts Crush Third Home Run Of Game To Dead Center Field

If you like home runs, then Mookie Betts made Wednesday an absolute treat for you.

The Boston Red Sox star right fielder went yard three (!) times against Kansas City Royals starter Danny Duffy. The final one was an absolute blast, as Betts crushed a fastball to straightaway center field to give Boston a 5-3 lead at the time.

And with the third homer, the 25-year-old set the franchise record for three-home run games in their career.

Take a look at the third shot.

Simply unbelievable.

Even though it is just May 2, Betts now has a remarkable 11 home runs on the season.

The Red Sox defeated the Royals 5-4.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images