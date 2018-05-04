Watch Mookie Betts Smack Third-Inning Home Run One Day After Three-Homer Game

Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but Mookie Betts hit a home run.

The Boston Red Sox right fielder crushed three dingers in Wednesday’s 5-4 win over the Kansas City Royals, and he struck again early in Thursday’s game against the Texas Rangers.

Betts took a 2-0 fastball from Rangers starter Mike Minor into the left-field seats for a solo shot to cut Texas’ lead to 2-1.

Take a look:

Markus Lynn Betts can’t be stopped. pic.twitter.com/t1trsuX9Y1 — MLB (@MLB) May 4, 2018

Impressive.

Many things in baseball are uncertain, but you can’t give Betts a pitch to do damage with, because he certainly will make you pay.

