Watch Mookie Betts Smack Third-Inning Home Run One Day After Three-Homer Game

Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but Mookie Betts hit a home run.
The Boston Red Sox right fielder crushed three dingers in Wednesday’s 5-4 win over the Kansas City Royals, and he struck again early in Thursday’s game against the Texas Rangers.
Betts took a 2-0 fastball from Rangers starter Mike Minor into the left-field seats for a solo shot to cut Texas’ lead to 2-1.
Take a look:
Impressive.
Many things in baseball are uncertain, but you can’t give Betts a pitch to do damage with, because he certainly will make you pay.
Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP