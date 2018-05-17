NESN Fuel

Watch NASCAR Drivers Hilariously Struggle To Pass California Driver’s Test

One would assume that since Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers make a living driving at breakneck speeds, they also would be very attuned to the rules of the road.

But that is not the case.

BuzzFeed had drivers Daniel Suarez and William Byron try to pass a California driving test, and the results were hilariously bad.

That was rough.

You’d think that both drivers at least would know that they need to be driving the same speed as traffic to merge onto a freeway.

Hopefully, Byron and Suarez will fair better in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series than they did in Pacific Coast Driving Academy.

