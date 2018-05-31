Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins Placed On DL With Broken Jaw After Foul Ball Off Face

Rhys Hoskins is facing some down time after suffering one of the more gruesome injuries we’ve seen on a baseball field.

The Philadelphia Phillies left fielder is headed to the 10-day disabled list after he fractured his jaw Monday night when he fouled a pitch off his face during his team’s 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bad luck struck Hoskins with two outs and two strikes in the ninth inning on a 95-mph fastball thrown by Dodgers pitcher Kenley Jansen.

A scary moment on the field as Rhys Hoskins goes down after he fouls a ball off his face. pic.twitter.com/GlEzZ1pLqW — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) May 29, 2018

To make matters worse, Hoskins, who left the game after fouling the ball off his face, was charged with a strikeout when his substitute, Pedro Florimon, failed to put the ball in the play.

The severity of the injury wasn’t immediately known, so Hoskins amazingly pinch hit Tuesday in the Phillies’ 6-1 win over the Dodgers. However, he sat out Wednesday night’s 8-2 loss before a CAT scan he underwent revealed the fracture in his jaw.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images