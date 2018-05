Rafael Devers was just five-monts-old when Bartolo Colon entered the world of Major League Baseball.

And Friday night, the 21-year-old took New York Mets starter yard when he hit a second-decker home run in the fifth inning to give the Boston Red Sox a one-run lead.

Watch the moon shot below:

The homer was Devers’ fifth of the year, and left Globe Life Park at 111.6 mph, per the Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham.

