Watch Rafael Devers Hit Game-Tying Home Run In Fourth Inning Vs. Orioles

Rain or shine, Rafael Devers still will hit a home run.

The Boston Red Sox third baseman jumped all over an 84 mph changeup from Baltimore Orioles starter Dylan Bundy in the fourth inning and went the opposite way into the Green Monster to tie the game at one.

Watch the game-tying shot below:

You think a little rain is going to stop Rafael Devers from putting one in the seats? pic.twitter.com/sc2FTMXYGF — NESN (@NESN) May 20, 2018

Right into the first row of the Monster.

The homer marked the 21-year-old’s eighth of the season and the 11th surrendered by Bundy.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images