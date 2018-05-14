Watch Red Sox Have Dugout Concert Prior To Series Opener Vs. Athletics

Let’s just say the Boston Red Sox’s dugout wasn’t very tense prior to Monday night’s game against the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park.

Leading up to first pitch in the series opener, the Red Sox put on quite the musical act. Eduardo Rodriguez manned the drum, while Brock Holt provided some extra percussion and Hanley Ramirez added some dance moves.

You can check out Boston’s performance in the video below:

Is a record deal on the horizon for the Sox? Probably not, but it never hurts to have a little fun and keep things loose.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports