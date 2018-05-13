Watch Red Sox Players Wish Their Mothers A ‘Happy Mother’s Day’

The Boston Red Sox have a big game Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

But make no mistake: Sunday is all about the moms.

Ahead of the afternoon tilt at Rogers Centre, NESN’s Guerin Austin spoke to multiple Red Sox players, including Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez, about their moms. To watch the players wish their moms a “happy Mother’s Day,” check out the video above from “Red Sox first Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images