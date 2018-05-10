Watch Red Sox’s Hanley Ramirez Crush Go-Ahead Home Run Vs. Yankees

Hanley Ramirez isn’t afraid of the big moment.

The Boston Red Sox were trailing 5-4 to the New York Yankees in the seventh inning Wednesday night, but the slugger came through in a big way.

With a runner on first base and two outs, Ramirez blasted a go-ahead home run off a Chad Green 1-1 hanging slider over the heart of the plate.

Take a look:

Hanley sent this one into orbit. pic.twitter.com/LrxV4RL9nd — NESN (@NESN) May 10, 2018

What a shot.

It was Ramirez’s fourth home run of the season, but it obviously couldn’t have come at a bigger moment.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images