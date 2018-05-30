Boston Red Sox

Watch Red Sox’s J.D. Martinez Obliterate 434-Foot Homer Vs. Blue Jays

by on Wed, May 30, 2018 at 3:02PM
1,028

More often than not, J.D. Martinez’s home runs are absolute no-doubters.

That most certainly was the case Wednesday afternoon at Fenway Park.

In the seventh inning of the series finale between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays, Martinez broke a 2-2 tie with a colossal two-run long ball that traveled an estimated 434 feet.

Check it out:

The round-tripper marked Martinez’s 18th of the season and undoubtedly was one of his loudest.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties