Watch Red Sox’s J.D. Martinez Obliterate 434-Foot Homer Vs. Blue Jays

More often than not, J.D. Martinez’s home runs are absolute no-doubters.

That most certainly was the case Wednesday afternoon at Fenway Park.

In the seventh inning of the series finale between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays, Martinez broke a 2-2 tie with a colossal two-run long ball that traveled an estimated 434 feet.

Check it out:

If you make a mistake against J.D. Martinez, he's going to make you pay. pic.twitter.com/NDn5HxIHlM — NESN (@NESN) May 30, 2018

The round-tripper marked Martinez’s 18th of the season and undoubtedly was one of his loudest.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports