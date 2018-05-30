Watch Red Sox’s J.D. Martinez Obliterate 434-Foot Homer Vs. Blue Jays

More often than not, J.D. Martinez’s home runs are absolute no-doubters.
That most certainly was the case Wednesday afternoon at Fenway Park.
In the seventh inning of the series finale between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays, Martinez broke a 2-2 tie with a colossal two-run long ball that traveled an estimated 434 feet.
Check it out:
The round-tripper marked Martinez’s 18th of the season and undoubtedly was one of his loudest.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports
