Watch J.D. Martinez Wrap Solo Homer Around Pesky Pole In Red Sox-Orioles

J.D. Martinez’s opposite-field power is legit.

Although, he didn’t need much of that power to leave the yard Sunday afternoon.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder wrapped a solo home run around the Pesky Pole during the second inning of his team’s game against the Baltimore Orioles. The ball traveled an estimated 324 feet, more than enough to clear the famous right field foul pole, which stands 302 feet from home plate.

Watch Martinez hit his 14th homer of the year in the video below:

Martinez came to Boston with a reputation of having serious opposite-field power, and the 30-year-old hasn’t disappointed.

Of the right-handed slugger’s 14 home runs, only three have been hit to left field. The rest either have gone dead-center or to the opposite field.

This graphic from Fangraphs should help to illustrate the point:

(Note: The following spray chart doesn’t include Martinez’s homer from Sunday’s game.)

Again, Martinez is a right-handed hitter.

Yeah, this guy loves oppo-tacos.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images