Watch Red Sox’s Mookie Betts Hit Second Home Run Of Game Vs. Royals

Mookie Betts is back in a big way.

Making his first start in three games due to a hamstring injury, Betts went deep not once, but twice by the fifth inning of the Boston Red Sox’s contest against the Kansas City Royals.

The first dinger was one of a pair of fourth-inning homers from Betts and J.D. Martinez, with the latter being a two-run shot to tie the game. But at the dish again the next inning, Betts put another ball over the left field wall for the go-ahead blast.

Take a look:

What a return.

With the pair of homers, Betts now has 10 home runs this season. And for what it’s worth, that puts him on pace for 54 home runs. Wow.

