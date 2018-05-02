Watch Red Sox’s Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez Blast Home Runs In Same Inning

Trailing 3-0 to the Kansas City Royals, the Boston Red Sox had a fourth-inning power surge.

Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez each took Kansas City Royals starter Danny Duffy out of the yard, with the latter being a two-run blast to tie the game.

Back in the leadoff spot after missing the last three games with a hamstring injury, Betts led the inning off with a solo shot.

Take a look:

Impressive.

After Hanley Ramirez walked with one out, Martinez responded with a two-run dinger to almost the exact same spot as Betts’.

Enjoy:

Boston’s bats got off to a slow start Wednesday afternoon, but suffice to say they picked right up in the fourth.

