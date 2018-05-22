Watch Rob Gronkowski Randomly Play Field Hockey At His Old High School

At long last, we finally know why Rob Gronkowski isn’t playing football this week.

… He’s taking up field hockey!

Yup, the New England Patriots tight end, who isn’t participating in his team’s voluntary organized team activities, was spotted playing field hockey at his old high school in Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday. Video of the scene was posted by Assumption College freshman Shannon Quinlan, who, along with her sister, Sarah, attempted to show Gronk the field hockey ropes.

(Shannon’s father, Dan, shot the video.)

Check this out:

Spent yesterday evening on North turf Shooting field hockey balls on Sarah with Gronk- he had a pretty hard shot! @RobGronkowski pic.twitter.com/WazXacpDYp — ShannonQuinlan (@ShannonQuinlann) May 20, 2018

Gronk with an aerial hit pic.twitter.com/GqyMRJcrKG — ShannonQuinlan (@ShannonQuinlann) May 20, 2018

Yeah, field hockey really wasn’t made for 6-foot-6, 265-pound behemoths.

Here’s a photo of Shannon and a very sweaty Gronk after they were done playing:

This guy was huge compared to me! pic.twitter.com/cZhjn5rT4D — ShannonQuinlan (@ShannonQuinlann) May 20, 2018

Gronkowski, of course, isn’t ditching football in favor of field hockey. However, he and Tom Brady reportedly were working out at the TB12 Center near Gillette Stadium while their teammates were hard at work on the practice field.

And so continues a bizarre, yet endlessly fascinating Patriots offseason.