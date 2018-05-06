Watch ‘SNL’ Troll LeBron James, Cavs With Skit Starring Donald Glover

The Cleveland Cavaliers often appear as if they’re a one-man show, with LeBron James leading a cast of nondescript, ancillary pieces (sorry, Kevin Love).

And, well, let’s just say that “Saturday Night Live” has been paying attention.

“SNL” went after the Cavs in a recent skit starring Kenan Thompson and Donald Glover, among others. The skit largely focuses on the perceived irrelevance of the players surrounding James, but it also rips “The King” in some not-so-subtle ways.

Watch the phony promo below:

As far as current “SNL” standards go, that skit was rather amusing.

We’d even go so far as to say it was pretty funny.

The Cavs once again might be in line to get the last laugh, however, as James’ buzzer-beater Saturday night gave his team a 3-0 lead in their second-round playoff series with the Toronto Raptors.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images