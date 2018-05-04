Watch Tedy Bruschi Get Jacked Up As Bruins’ Game 4 Honorary Captain

BOSTON — Tedy Bruschi is a passionate fellow. TD Garden can attest to that.

The former New England Patriots linebacker served as honorary fan banner captain Friday night for the Boston Bruins’ Game 4 showdown against the Tampa Bay Lightning. And in typical Bruschi fashion, he gave it his all.

Tedy Bruschi looks ready to run through a wall. pic.twitter.com/b8Ef2Z9Zgg — Darren Hartwell (@darren_hartwell) May 4, 2018

Bruschi joins a who’s who of famous Boston athletes to serve as honorary captains during the Bruins’ playoff run, including legendary Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez, Celtics icon Tommy Heinsohn and Patriots special teamer Matthew Slater.

Martinez was there in spirit Friday night after doing the Game 3 honors.

The B’s lost their first-round Game 5 against the Toronto Maple Leafs when Slater served as captain, so Boston fans will be hoping the latest Patriot brings the Black and Gold better luck as they look to erase the Lightning’s 2-1 lead in the second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images