Watch Terry Rozier-Joel Embiid Scuffle During Celtics-Sixers Game 4

Things are getting testy in Philadelphia.

The Boston Celtics own a three-games-to-none lead over the Philadephia 76ers in their second-round NBA playoff series, putting the Sixers in a must-win situation Monday night in Game 4 at Wells Fargo Center.

The first half featured a lot of missed shots and an unfriendly whistle for the Celtics which clearly caused frustrations to boil over near the end of the second quarter.

Terry Rozier was called for an offensive foul when his off hand connected with J.J. Redick’s face near midcourt. Joel Embiid attempted to grab the ball from Rozier after the foul call, but the Celtics guard wasn’t keen to that idea.

Rozier put the ball behind his back and when Embiid reached again to grab the ball, Rozier pushed him in the chest and the two began to exchange unpleasantries before Jayson Tatum and Ben Simmons pulled the two players apart.

Now that’s Celtics-Sixers.

The play was reviewed and both players were assessed technical fouls.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images