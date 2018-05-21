Watch This White Sox Fan Savagely Scarf Down Three Pounds Of Ice Cream

Most of us can relate to the feeling of eating way, way too much ice cream.

Hey, it happens. Ice cream is super good.

What one Chicago White Sox fan did Sunday afternoon, however, is nearly impossible to comprehend.

At some point during Chicago’s 3-0 win over the Texas Rangers, an unidentified fan/ice cream enthusiast vanquished a whopping three pounds of soft serve. And, according to the broadcast, the massive desert contained 2,700 calories.

Check this out:

12 scoops of ice cream? Light work for this @whitesox fan. pic.twitter.com/VIC78FTRRd — Cut4 (@Cut4) May 20, 2018

Think about this: That gargantuan mound of soft serve transitioned from inside a souvenir helmet to inside that guy’s stomach. He had three pounds of ice cream just sitting inside him.

Respect.