Watch Tom Brady Throw TDs On Megayachts At 2018 F1 Monaco Grand Prix

Tom Brady, in fact, is playing football — just in the French Riviera.

The New England Patriots quarterback, who skipped last week’s voluntary team organized activities, was across the pond Sunday for the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix. Brady was hard to miss, especially when he was hurling footballs from one luxury yacht to another.

Watch him throw a touchdown to Red Bull Racing driver Daniel Ricciardo in the video below:

Touchdown! 🙌 Tom Brady finds Daniel in the deep! 🏈⚓️@TAGHeuer pic.twitter.com/xtGusCPsPI — Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) May 27, 2018

What a life.

Here’s another view:

Brady’s Monaco takeover fills in the informational gaps leftover from the mysterious Instagram post he shared Wednesday.

The 40-year-old QB caused quite a stir by missing OTAs, but Patriots owner Robert Kraft fully expects him to be at minicamp in June. For now, Brady is just living his best life and enjoying “The Greatest Day in Motorsports” in style.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Thompson/Getty Images