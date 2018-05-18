Watch Xander Bogaerts Hit Towering Three-Run Blast In Fifth Inning Vs. O’s

The home runs you’re seeing are not from Wednesday night’s game.

On Thursday, Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts mirrored what he did in Wednesday’s win over the Oakland Athletics when he sent a three-run bomb high and deep to left field for a three-run home run.

The shot bounced off the light post on top of the Green Monster to up Boston’s lead over the Baltimore Orioles, 6-0.

Take a look:

The blast marks the sixth of Bogaerts’ season, and his second straight game with a three-run homer.

He and teammate J.D. Martinez each had home runs in Wednesday’s game, and Martinez had a two-run shot earlier in the first Thursday as well.

