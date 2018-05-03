Watch Yoenis Cespedes Litter Diamond With Diamonds After Costly Slide

Yoenis Cespedes left more than a few diamonds in the Citi Field rough Wednesday night.

The New York Mets outfielder earned his first-inning double against the Atlanta Braves by hustling into second base with a hard slide. Unfortunately, he lost a lot more: Cespedes’ diamond necklace snapped off during his slide.

Television cameras caught Cespedes throwing the broken necklace to the ground, scattering shiny diamonds across the infield dirt. Unfortunately, that meant shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera was on cleanup duty.

Yoenis Cespedes with the most expensive double of his career. pic.twitter.com/8nDzwEnL8e — Cut4 (@Cut4) May 3, 2018

Wonder if Cabrera pocketed a few of those studs for his own collection?

As the SNY broadcast pointed out, Cespedes actually got the new necklace earlier that day, so this is a pretty tough break (literally) for the All-Star slugger.

Speaking of tough breaks: The Mets’ first-inning sparkle faded quickly, as Atlanta cruised to a 7-0 win to hand New York its sixth loss in 10 games.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images