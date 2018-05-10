Wayne Rooney Reportedly Agrees To Launch MLS Career With D.C. United

Photo via YouTube/NBC Sports

Wayne Rooney is ready and willing to take his soccer talents to America.

The Premier League legend has “agreed in principle” to join Major League Soccer’s D.C. United this summer on a two-and-a-half-year contract, The BBC’s Simon Stone and Sky Sports reported Thursday. Rooney reportedly hasn’t signed the contract because he’s waiting for Everton to decide whether to persist with manager Sam Allardyce. However, only a “significant change of heart” by Rooney and his family” will prevent his stateside move from happening, according to Sky Sports.

Rooney, 32, leads Everton in goals this season with 11 in 40 games in all competitions. But he reportedly has grown frustrated with his decreasing importance to the team since under Allardyce and is ready to forgo the final year of his contract with his boyhood club for an MLS swansong.

Rooney ended his record-setting Manchester United career last summer and reportedly was in talks with several MLS teams but ultimately decided to return to Everton. A year on, he finally appears ready to leave the familiar confines of Northwest England.