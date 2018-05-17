What Does Future Hold For Red Sox’s Blake Swihart After Trade Request?

Blake Swihart might not be in a Boston Red Sox uniform much longer.

The 26-year-old catcher/utility man has had a hard time carving out his role in Boston in 2018, and his agent revealed Wednesday that he had requested a trade in order to get Swihart some playing time.

Swihart addressed the news before the Red Sox’s 6-4 win over the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park, noting that he just wants to play and will continue to help Boston win.

