What Was Up With Christian Vazquez’s Obscure Rule Violation In Red Sox-Royals?

If you were scratching your head late in Tuesday night’s Boston Red Sox-Kansas City Royals game, don’t worry. So was Christian Vazquez.

“I never heard about that before,” Vazquez said, via The Boston Globe.

The source of Vazquez’s confusion was a rarely-enforced rule the Red Sox catcher violated in the 10th inning. With two outs and runners on first and second, Vazquez blocked a Carson Smith pitch in the dirt, took off his mask, then casually used the mask to roll the ball back into his glove and throw it back to the pitcher.

Home plate umpire Chris Conroy immediately ruled the play dead and advanced both runners up a base.

So, what did Vazquez do wrong? Was he guilty of catcher’s interference or a catcher’s balk? Nope. NESN’s Tom Caron dug into the Major League Baseball rulebook to offer clarity.

The way I’m reading it that was not a catcher’s balk. Rather, scored as an error with runners advancing. pic.twitter.com/xNSPMzJmHi — Tom Caron (@TomCaron) May 2, 2018

Vazquez’s maneuver seemed harmless and didn’t appear to affect game play. But by deliberately touching the ball with his mask — which was detached from “its proper place on his person” — Vazquez violated MLB Rule 5.06.b.3(E), meaning he was charged with an error that resulted in the Royals’ runners advancing to second and third.

According to The Globe’s Alex Speier, Tuesday night was the first known time that rule had been enforced in nearly a decade — July 12, 2009, to be exact.

Vazquez’s gaffe didn’t cost Boston, as Smith got Lucas Duda to ground out to end the inning. The 27-year-old backstop had a rough day at the office, though, committing two errors and going 1-for-6 from the plate in the Red Sox’s 7-6 loss in 13 innings.