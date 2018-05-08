Which Red Sox Player Holds MLB Record For Most Homers In New York As Rookie?

Photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees rivalry has been renewed — and it could stay that way for a long time.

The Red Sox and Yankees both are off to historically hot starts entering Tuesday night’s series opener in New York, and they have an abundance of young talent to thank. Young guns Mookie Betts and Aaron Judge already have become franchise cornerstones, while top prospects such as Rafael Devers and Gleyber Torres are making big splashes.

Devers’ first big claim to fame was the home run he blasted off closer Aroldis Chapman at Yankee Stadium last August. But another Sox rookie once tormented the Yankees even more in the Bronx, and he’s the subject of the latest Trivia Question of the Week:

Which Red Sox player (past or present) holds the Major League Baseball record for most home runs against the Yankees on the road during his rookie season?

Submit your answer below



*Last week’s trivia question answer: Babe Ruth, four, 1919.