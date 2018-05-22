Which Red Sox Player Holds Record For Most Homers In His First Season With Team?

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

J.D. Martinez is acclimating to Boston quite nicely.

The Red Sox slugger has hit five home runs in his last seven games to give him 15 on the season, tied with teammate Mookie Betts for the most home runs in Major League Baseball entering Tuesday.

Martinez has clubbed those homers in just 45 games, meaning he’s on pace for about 50 long balls this season.

That got us thinking: Can Martinez set the record for most home runs in a debut season in Boston? Turns out he has a very good chance, as the current record-holder tallied 42 homers in his first season with the franchise.

The question is: Who is that player?

That’s the subject of our Trivia Question of the Week: Who holds the Red Sox record for most home runs in his first full season with the franchise? The answer may not be who you think.

Submit your answer below, and while you’re at it, check out NESN.com’s revamped daily email newsletter, “The Lead.” It’s the perfect resource for Boston sports junkies who want to stay in the know and get a jump start on all the biggest New England sports news of the morning.

You can subscribe here or by opting in below after answering this week’s trivia question:*

Who holds the Red Sox record for most home runs in his first full season with the franchise?

*Last week’s trivia question answer: Manny Ramirez, 2001.