Why Alex Cora Is Taking Credit For Andrew Benintendi’s Recent Surge

Not only is Alex Cora the manager of the Boston Red Sox, he also might be somewhat of a batting practice guru.

Speaking with the media prior to Friday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles, Cora explained his tendency to throw batting practice to his players. He also joked that he believes it was his BP session with Andrew Benintendi that led to the outfielder breaking out of his hitting slump.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports