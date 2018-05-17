Why Alex Cora Knew J.D. Martinez Would Be Perfect Fit In Boston

J.D. Martinez quickly has become a fan favorite around Fenway Park, and it’s no surprise to manager Alex Cora.

Martinez signed with the Boston Red Sox in February and has been tearing the cover off the ball early in his Red Sox tenure.

The slugger is hitting .344 with 12 home runs and 36 RBIs in 41 games for Boston this season. Martinez is a disciplined hitter who has power to all fields and has shown why the Red Sox brass felt he would be an important addition to the defending American League East champions.

Cora said before Thursday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles that he knew Martinez would be perfect for Boston when they met during Major League Baseball’s Winter Meetings.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images