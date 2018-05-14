Why Chris Broussard Believes Celtics No Longer Are Kyrie Irving’s Team

The NBA is a star-driven league, which means a team’s best player often has more power than the head coach, for better or worse.

Take LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, for instance. Do you really think Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue has more influence on Cleveland’s decision-making than “The King,” who remains the best player on the planet at age 33?

Well, the Boston Celtics are an interesting case, according to Chris Broussard, who wondered over the weekend whether Kyrie Irving secretly is bothered by the C’s playoff success without him. Irving is Boston’s best player when healthy, but as Broussard argued Monday on FS1’s “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” the All-Star point guard no longer is the face of the Celtics.

That distinction, Broussard says, belongs to head coach Brad Stevens.

"Brad Stevens is a genius. He's the face of the Celtics… This is no longer Kyrie's team." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/H8fTAaZimW — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 14, 2018

Stevens sure has been a miracle worker, guiding the Celtics to the Eastern Conference finals despite the absences of Irving, Gordon Hayward, Daniel Theis and several other players at various points throughout the season. The result has been a whole bunch of praise for the Celtics head coach, perhaps making him the face of the franchise, as Broussard suggests.

Then again, Stevens doesn’t deserve all of the credit. Al Horford, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Terry Rozier and the rest of the Celtics are stepping up, making their current postseason run a total team effort.

