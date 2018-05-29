Why Chris Broussard Believes LeBron James To Sixers Is ‘No-Brainer’

LeBron James could continue to dominate the Eastern Conference for the foreseeable future.

It’s certainly possible James leaves the Cleveland Cavaliers in free agency this offseason, but the Philadelphia 76ers are one of the teams most commonly linked to the 14-time All-Star.

In fact, Chris Broussard explained Tuesday on FS1’s “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” why he believes James signing with the Sixers is a “no-brainer.”

"I see Philadelphia as the spot… It's a no-brainer." — @Chris_Broussard on LeBron's next destination pic.twitter.com/6MPothpv5q — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 29, 2018

The Sixers advanced to the second round of the playoffs this season before being eliminated by the Boston Celtics, who then lost to James and the Cavs in the Eastern Conference finals. But they have a very talented young core featuring the likes of Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and Markelle Fultz. Signing James could turn Philadelphia into a legitimate NBA title contender.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images