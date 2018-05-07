Why Chris Broussard Gives Celtics ‘No Chance’ Of Beating LeBron James

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Chris Broussard is hating on the Boston Celtics.

Earlier this season, the ever-opinionated (but only sometimes reality-based) NBA analyst said the Celtics, who still had Kyrie Irving, weren’t legit NBA Finals contenders. That take came less than a week after Broussard said the Cleveland Cavaliers’ moves at the NBA trade deadline signaled Boston’s “funeral.”

So, with the C’s and Cavs seemingly on a collision course to meet in the Eastern Conference finals, where does Broussard stand?

“I give the Boston Celtics no chance,” he said.

Here we go:

"I give the Boston Celtics no chance … They just don't have the superstar power. I do not see a team of really good players taking out LeBron James." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/aXDviwswGF — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 7, 2018

In Broussard’s defense, it’s tough to fathom the undermanned Celtics beating James and the Cavs. Although, Stephen A. Smith isn’t ready to write off Brad Stevens and Co.

Of course, both teams still need to hold up their respective ends of the bargain. The Celtics currently lead the Philadelphia 76ers 3-0 in their second-round series, while the Cavs also have won the first three games against the Toronto Raptors.

Both squads can punch their tickets to the conference finals with Game 4 wins Monday night.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images