Why Colin Cowherd Believes Brad Stevens Is Comparable To Bill Belichick

If you tuned into Monday night’s Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers matchup, you received a first-hand look at a coaching masterclass.

With a heap of adversity facing the Celtics, including Jaylen Brown being inactive with injury, Brad Stevens pushed all the right buttons to lead his team to a win over the Sixers in Game 1 of their second-round NBA playoff series.

Monday marked another brilliant coaching exhibition from Stevens, who’s seemed to always make the most of what he’s had during his Celtics tenure. That’s certainly the mindest of Colin Cowherd, who believes Stevens’ ability to get the most out of his players is comparable to arguably the greatest football coach of all time.

Here’s why Cowherd likens Stevens to New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, as seen on Tuesday’s edition of “The Herd’ on FOX Sports 1:

"Last night confirmed Boston now has two teams that are easily the best coached in their respective sport… This is why I said next year Boston is going to start a dynasty." @ColinCowherd on the brilliance of Celtics coach Brad Stevens pic.twitter.com/c4DNH6n2Ps — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 1, 2018

Stevens has overcome a slew of obstacles during his stint in Boston, and he deserves the praise he receives. However, until he wins an NBA title, it’s tough to totally compare him to a man who nearly has a championship ring for all 10 fingers.

But given the C’s prospects for the future, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Boston aa banners to the rafters under Stevens’ lead.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports