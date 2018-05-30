Why Colin Cowherd Believes LeBron James Should Consider Taking Next Season Off

Photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images

It has been a trying year for NBA star LeBron James, and with the 33-year-old set to become a free agent this offseason, an interesting summer certainly is on deck.

But is it possible that James’ decision Part III actually results in him stepping away from the game for a season?

Colin Cowherd thinks so.

The FOX Sports 1 midday radio host floated the idea Wednesday afternoon, suggesting that crazier things have happened, and if the Cleveland Cavaliers get their doors blown off in the NBA Finals (which many are expecting will happen), James may want to take a year away from the game.

Why?

Well, James is in his eighth straight finals, and if he loses this time around it will be his fifth championship loss in that stretch. Cowherd asserts that because James has proven time and time again that he can get out of the Eastern Conference without issue, why put more strain on his legs if his perceived options in free agency aren’t that great?

Take a listen to Cowherd’s full reasoning (with the specific talk about James taking a year off beginning at the 3:00 mark):

After LeBron gets crushed in the Finals, @ColinCowherd doesn't think it's crazy to think he could sit out next season pic.twitter.com/VCotGDrqhk — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 30, 2018

Of course, it has been well documented how much of a competitor James is, so it’s pretty unlikely he would consider taking some time away from the game.

However, stranger things have happened, and given we have an NBA executive trashing their team from burner Twitter accounts, there could be far more bizarre things taking place over the summer than The King saying he wants to take a breather next season.