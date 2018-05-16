Why Colin Cowherd Believes Losing To Celtics Could Help LeBron James’ Legacy

Colin Cowherd has a message for LeBron James: Don’t sweat it.

The Cleveland Cavaliers trail the Boston Celtics 2-0 in the Eastern Conference finals, but Cowherd explained Wednesday how losing to the C’s actually could help James’ legacy in the long run.

Basically, Cowherd argues, folks will forget soon enough if the Cavs are eliminated by the Celtics, whereas James will be criticized for the foreseeable future if Cleveland advances to the NBA Finals and gets demolished by either the Golden State Warriors or Houston Rockets.

“The last thing that happens in an NBA season is what we remember,” Cowherd said.

“If you don’t get to the Finals, baby, it disappears,” he added. “It’s not in the record books. Nobody cares. If not for Google, you couldn’t find it.”

Losing to the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals is better for LeBron's legacy than getting swept in the Finals by the Warriors pic.twitter.com/k8gIV1DIT7 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 16, 2018

It’s an interesting argument. Conventional wisdom says you’re better off advancing as far as you can every season throughout your entire career. But there are several examples of championship losses being held against athletes.

Take Tom Brady, for instance. He’s been to eight Super Bowls, winning five, yet some people hold Joe Montana in higher regard because Montana won all four Super Bowls he played in.

The argument regarding James and Michael Jordan is different, because Jordan has six rings to James’ three. But it’s certainly not unreasonable to think James would face more backlash for coming up short in the NBA Finals again than he would for going out with a whimper a round earlier.

