Why Cris Carter Believes Celtics’ Road Woes ‘Will End Their Season’

The Boston Celtics have looked like world-beaters on their home court during the NBA playoffs.

But on the road? Well, that’s been a different story.

With its 116-86 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals, Boston moved to an unimpressive 1-5 on the road during the postseason. And if the Celtics can’t right the ship for Monday night’s Game 4, they’ll head back home tied 2-2 — a position no team wants to be in against LeBron James.

Cris Carter, for one, doesn’t expect the Celtics to start playing better on the road anytime soon, and believes their inability to win away from TD Garden ultimately will “end their season.”

“When you are on the road, especially down the way they were in the first quarter, you need a superstar,” Carter said during Monday’s “First Things First” episode. “You need someone who can go out and get you a bucket, get you a foul, get to the free throw line, get you some easy points. When they’re absent a Gordon Hayward, absent a Kyrie Irving, that’s what you see from this team on the road.

“I believe this is gonna be a seven-game series. They’re inability to play well on the road … it’s going to end their season. Because I believe the Cavs can win in Boston.”

Carter might be right. Aside from stealing a game against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round, Boston has proven incapable of playing its best basketball on the road. LeBron James, on the other hand, has clinched NBA championships on the road. You don’t need to worry about him.

Still, this Celtics team has defied expectations all season (and postseason) long, so betting against them at this point probably is unwise.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images