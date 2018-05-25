Why Dustin Pedroia Now Has Greater Appreciation For Playing Baseball

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

Dustin Pedroia is returning to the Boston Red Sox with a whole new mindset.

Pedroia, who was activated from the disabled list Friday after missing Boston’s first 50 games while recovering from offseason knee surgery, has worn his heart on his sleeve since making his major league debut with the Red Sox in 2006. It’s part of why he’s beloved in Boston. But it’s also why Pedroia never really has taken a step back to fully appreciate playing baseball for a living.

“I’ve dealt with a lot. I’m going to enjoy playing,” Pedroia told WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford ahead of his return. “I’m just going to enjoy playing baseball more than I did. That’s it.”

“I’ve never enjoyed it like I should have,” he added. “When we won the World Series your first thought is that we have to do it again. It’s not going to be like that again.”

Pedroia might return without a hitch, giving the Red Sox some stability at second base and proving he still has plenty left in the tank. But the four-time All-Star turns 35 in August and is about to embark on his 13th big league season. It’s understandable he’s starting to view his career through a wider lens, especially after dealing with several injuries in recent years, including the most recent knee issue.

“I tell our guys, you can be on top the world in one instance you can’t play. So you better enjoy it. It happens quick,” Pedroia told Bradford. “You appreciate it more, no matter where you’re at or what you’re doing. You better enjoy it.

“I don’t let anything bother me anymore. Just little things. Just nonsense. It’s not worth it. You’re only going to be in this game for a certain amount of time. You shouldn’t have anything to affect you. You should enjoy it every day. Nothing bothers me anymore. I’m just going to play, enjoy the guys I’m playing with and that’s it.”

The Red Sox gladly will take the old Pedroia when it comes to on-field production and clubhouse leadership. But hey, a little fun never hurt anyone, either. And it sounds like No. 15 plans to have plenty of that upon rejoining Boston’s lineup Friday night.