Why J.D. Martinez Takes Pride In Mentoring Red Sox’s Young Players

J.D. Martinez’s impact on the Boston Red Sox goes far beyond a powerful bat.

Not only has the veteran slugger been a great addition to Boston’s lineup, he’s also been a great addition in the clubhouse. Martinez has become somewhat of a mentor for the Red Sox’s younger players, who frequently turn to the 30-year-old for hitting tips.

Prior to Tuesday’s series opener against the Rays in Tampa Bay, Martinez caught up with NESN’s Guerin Austin and explained why he takes so much pride in his role with his new team.

To hear what Martinez had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports