Why Jason Terry Believes LeBron James Could Retire After NBA Finals

There’s been plenty of talk about where LeBron James will play next season, but what if he doesn’t play at all?

NBA veteran Jason Terry, who has spent the past two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, appeared Monday on FS1’s “Undisputed” and said he believes James will retire if the Cleveland Cavaliers defeat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

"This might be it for the GOAT, it might be over, he might leave on top of the mountain… If LeBron wins the championship this year, I think he retires." — @jasonterry31 pic.twitter.com/wwsVzC93tV — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 28, 2018

Terry knows what it takes to carve out a lengthy NBA career, as the 40-year-old is coming off his 19th season in The Assocation. But James, now 33, has been forced to carry the load in his 15 seasons, and it’s fair to wonder whether anything could top taking down the Warriors this season for his fourth championship ring. Maybe The King will go out on top if the Cavs pull off the upset.

If so, that’ll be a huge disappointment for the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and all of the other teams expected to vie for James’ services in free agency this offseason.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images