Why Jason Whitlock Believes ‘It’s Curtains’ For Celtics Against Cavs

There are at least two games left to be played in the Eastern Conference finals, but one sports pundit believes the series already is over.

During Tuesday’s edition of “Speak For Yourself” on FOX Sports 1, co-host Jason Whitlock explained why Monday’s Game 4 all but sealed the Boston Celtics’ fate at the hands of LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“LeBron has proven and the Cavaliers have proven they can win on the road, it’s Boston that has proven they can’t,” Whitlock said. “LeBron James — they’ve unleashed the monster. I think these kids in Boston had a nice run, it’s been great, but they’ve overachieved. I think Brad Stevens is a great coach. But at the end of the day, a coach is limited to what his players can do. LeBron can do everything, and that gives Ty Lue more options of what he can do with his team. I think it’s curtains. This series is over. LeBron took control of it last night (Game 4).”

While the Celtics have been woeful on the road in the playoffs, they’ve been equally as dominant at home. Boston is 9-0 on its home court entering Wednesday’s Game 5 at TD Garden, where Game 7 also would be played should the series go the distance.

Considering the C’s season-long resilience, it’s foolish to completely count them out of a series in which they hold home-court advantage. But should they drop Wednesday night’s game, there’s a good chance it will be the last one played at the Garden until the 2018-19 campaign.