Why Jason Whitlock Thinks Celtics Should Trade Kyrie Irving This Offseason

As the Boston Celtics made a deep run in the NBA playoffs this spring without the likes of Kyrie Irving, speculation began to swirl as to Irving’s necessity to his team.

Of course, as point guard Terry Rozier faded in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals (and at other points in the postseason, despite some stellar moments), it became apparent that maybe the Celtics do, in fact, benefit from having one of the best point guards in the game on their roster.

It appears though that FOX Sports 1 hot take artist Jason Whitlock missed the memo. During Tuesday’s episode of “Speak For Yourself,” which Whitlock co-hosts with Colin Cowherd, he suggested that the Celtics should part ways with Irving this offseason.

“I think you do trade him,” Whitlock said. “I think they’ve had so much success, he’s been so injury-riddled even going back to Duke. I just don’t think he’s a guy you can count on, and why get him in the way of these young guys who just don’t have the health issues that he consistently has?”

.@WhitlockJason explains why he thinks the Celtics should trade Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/UKW5g4XVzt — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) May 30, 2018

Despite Whitlock’s suggestion, it doesn’t appear the Celtics are too keen on parting ways with the five-time All-Star. During Boston’s exit interviews Monday afternoon, president of basketball operations Danny Ainge scoffed at the idea of the C’s being better off without Irving or Gordon Hayward.

