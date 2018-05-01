Why Johnny Damon Got Kicked Off ‘Dancing With The Stars’ After First Episode

Johnny Damon’s turn on “Dancing With The Stars” was anything but a home run.

The retired Major League Baseball outfielder, who last played in 2012 with the Cleveland Indians, made his “DWTS” debut Monday night. And after an uninspiring foxtrot performance — backed by John Fogerty’s “Centerfield” — Damon was eliminated from the competition.

Here’s why the 44-year-old was cut after the first episode:

Yeah, not good.

During an appearance on “Good Morning America” on Tuesday, Damon called the result a “gut-check.”

"It's a gut-check!" World Series Champion @JohnnyDamon dishes on what it was like to be booted from the @DancingABC ballroom on the first night along with partner @EmmaSlaterDance and fellow contestants @artemchigvintse with Medal-Winning Snowboarder @JamieAsnow. pic.twitter.com/WVomptgeSl — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 1, 2018

In Damon’s defense, this season of “DWTS” is a shortened, four-episode sprint, so making it to the second week wasn’t going to be easy. Olympic snowboarder Jamie Anderson also was eliminated after the season premiere.