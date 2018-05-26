Why Kevin Youkilis Isn’t Concerned About Tom Brady Missing Patriots’ OTAs

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Arguably the Patriots’ two best players have yet to make an appearance at any of New England’s organized team activity sessions this spring.

While Kevin Youkilis can’t speak to Rob Gronkowski’s whereabouts, the recently inducted Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer certainly has a connection to Tom Brady.

Youkilis is Brady’s brother-in-law, and in turn, understands the Patriots quarterback better than the average person. The former corner infielder knows full well how dedicated Brady is to his craft, which is why he’s not fazed by the five-time Super Bowl champion being absent from OTAs.

“I guess here in New England it’s always a topic of conversation. Everything will work out. I think Tom knows what he’s doing and he’s going to get out there and who knows, he might lead you to another Super Bowl.”

Youkilis continued: “Tom is a competitor and he’s going to go out there and play as hard as he can every single time he gets out there. He’s going to be the most prepared guy out there on the field, I can tell you that much.”

As Youkilis mentioned, anything pertaining to Brady and the Patriots will be dissected ad nauseum in a football hub like New England. While Brady missing OTAs is noteworthy, it should be business as usual for the star QB once mandatory training camp comes around.