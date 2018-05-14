Why Max Kellerman Believes Celtics’ Success Is Hurting Kyrie Irving

Apparently, Chris Broussard isn’t the only one wondering whether the Celtics’ playoff success is weighing on Kyrie Irving.

Broussard asked on his radio show over the weekend whether Irving, who’s sidelined with a season-ending knee injury, could be bothered to some extent by Boston’s recent success, as the Celtics point guard might feel like he’s not needed for the team to continue winning.

On Monday, ESPN’s “First Take” crew explored the topic, and Max Kellerman suggested the Celtics’ impressive postseason run is, in fact, hurting Irving, especially with Boston facing the All-Star’s former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, in the Eastern Conference finals.

Irving most likely is happy for his Celtics teammates. At least that’s what it seems like based on Irving’s mannerisms while cheering for his team in street clothes on Boston’s bench. But the widespread assumption was that Boston would struggle mightily without Irving, yet the C’s are three wins away from reaching the NBA Finals.

It’s fair to at least wonder how he’s feeling — not just physically.

