Why Max Kellerman Has No Problem With Joel Embiid’s Trash Talk Vs. Celtics

Joel Embiid is going to joke around and ruffle feathers, whether you like it or not.

So, Max Kellerman has some advice: Embrace it.

Embiid hasn’t been shy about talking smack since entering the NBA, and the All-Star center didn’t pump the brakes even after the Philadelphia 76ers fell behind the Boston Celtics 3-0 in their second-round playoff series. As Kellerman explained Wednesday on ESPN’s “First Take,” with Boston now leading Philadelphia 3-1, it’s part of what makes Embiid such a unique and entertaining player.

No team ever has come back from a 3-0 deficit to win an NBA playoff series, so the deck certainly is stacked against the Sixers. But Philadelphia stayed alive Monday with a win in Game 4, after which Embiid took a shot at Boston guard Terry Rozier and made a statement with a rather clever T-shirt.

In other words, Embiid’s gonna Embiid. Get used to it.

