Why Paul Pierce Believes Celtics ‘Have To’ Beat Cavs In Six Games

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports

If the Eastern Conference finals were to go the distance, the Boston Celtics would have the benefit of hosting Game 7. Paul Pierce, however, believes his former team can’t let the series reach that point.

During Tuesday’s edition of “The Jump” on ESPN, Pierce explained why he believes the Celtics “have to” win the next two games against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“I say the Celtics have to win in six,” Pierce said. “They have to win in six. They have to win this game (Game 5) and then they have to get the road win in Cleveland. I’m just not comfortable with having LeBron in a Game 7, no matter where it is. I don’t want LeBron James in a Game 7. I’m not comfortable with that.”

While Pierce’s take might be a bit strong, he can’t be blamed for fearing James in a potential Game 7. The Cavs star always elevates his game in do-or-die contests, which Pierce saw firsthand during his playing days.

That said, the C’s would have every right to be confident in a series finale. Boston is 9-0 at home entering Wednesday night’s Game 5 at TD Garden. So while the Celtics don’t “have to” claim the series in six games, they certainly wouldn’t mind eliminating James and Co. sooner rather than later.