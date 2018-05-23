Why Paul Pierce Believes Jayson Tatum Will Be Best Rookie From 2017 Class

Jayson Tatum has been compared to Paul Pierce ever since being selected by the Boston Celtics with the No. 3 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Perhaps then it should come as no surprise that Pierce believes Tatum will have more career success than any player from this season’s rookie class.

(The Truth usually is a bit biased when it comes to breaking down his longtime organization.)

Pierce threw his support behind Tatum on ESPN’s “The Jump” on Tuesday after the NBA announced its All-Rookie Team, for which the Celtics forward received 99 of 100 First-Team votes.

Tatum is joined on the All-Rookie First Team by Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers, Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz, Kyle Kuzma of the Los Angeles Lakers and Lauri Markkanen of the Chicago Bulls. Simmons and Mitchell were voted unanimously to the First Team, but Pierce still likes Tatum’s upside relative to his peers.

“Jayson Tatum will have the most success by far. He’ll win more championships than all of those guys combined,” Pierce said.

Rachel Nichols then quickly pointed out that Tatum might be on the best team of the bunch, to which Pierce responded: “But he’s gonna be the best player on the best team.”

Hear the rest of Pierce’s argument below.

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson also weighed in, picking Mitchell as the rookie he expects to have the most success throughout his career.

As for Simmons, the first overall pick in 2016 who missed all of the 2016-17 season with an injury? Pierce and Jackson want to see him develop a jump shot before they totally buy in.

