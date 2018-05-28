Why Red Sox’s David Price Has Been ‘Darth Vader’ When Facing Blue Jays

When you look at David Price’s career numbers against the Toronto Blue Jays, one word comes to mind: “dominant.”

In 26 starts against Toronto, the Boston Red Sox left-hander is an eye-opening 18-3 with a 2.43 ERA. Price has been so good against the Jays, in fact, that NESN’s Dave O’Brien believes he’s been like “Darth Vader” to Boston’s American League East rivals.

Price will take the mound Monday against Toronto looking not just to continue his career dominance against the Jays, but also continue his most successful run of starts this season.

To hear O’Brien and Jerry Remy talk about Price, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images